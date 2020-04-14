Today, the Minnesota House approved the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which will improve emergency access to insulin for those who need it and help Minnesotans access affordable insulin in the long-term.
The landmark legislation was named after a young Minnesotan who tragically passed away after rationing his insulin because he couldn’t afford a refill at his pharmacy.
“Too many Minnesotans with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin, often making them face horrendous options like rationing. In cases like Alec’s, this has had tragic consequences that no family should experience,” said Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls). “I want to thank everyone who has engaged with lawmakers on this critical issue, especially Alec’s parents, Nicole and James. We will continue our work to make sure all Minnesotans can afford the prescription drugs they need to live their lives.”
The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act will help eligible Minnesotans who cannot afford their insulin and are facing an emergency need to access a 30-day supply at their pharmacy for a co-pay of $35. The legislation also streamlines the process by which Minnesotans can access affordable insulin in the long-term. Insulin manufacturers would participate in the program and could be fined up to $3.6 million a year, doubling in the second year, for non-compliance.
Lawmakers today also approved another package of legislation to aid in the state’s response to COVID-19 – the fourth since the pandemic emerged – which contains several proposals to provide needed flexibility and assistance to Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill helps Minnesotans execute wills, allows local governments to meet remotely, suspends certain deadlines and expiration dates, allows marriage applications to be submitted without the need to appear in person, expands use of telemedicine, gives the Department of Health authority to set up alternative health care facilities, and more.
The COVID-19 section of the Minnesota House webpage has information about the legislation to date and links to helpful resources for Minnesotans.