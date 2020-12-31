I voted sticker

With the results of the November elections, there will be a few new faces as well as a few familiar faces taking seats in January on board and councils in Koochiching County.

To be seated at first meetings in January are:

Koochiching County

  • Terry Murray, Koochiching County Commissioner District 3
  • Wayne Skoe, Koochiching County Commissioner District 5
  • George Aitchison, Koochiching Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
  • Eldon Voigt Jr., Koochiching Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

International Falls City Council

  • Harley Droba, mayor
  • Mike Holden, councilor at large

Ranier City Council

  • Dennis Wagner, mayor
  • Todd Coulombe, council
  • Jennifer Lahmayer, council

Littlefork City Council

  • Mike Fort, mayor
  • Loren Lehman, council
  • Quen Kennedy, council

Big Falls City Council

  • Angela Boes
  • LouAnn Abendroth

Littlefork-Big Falls School Board

  • Kimberly Wimmer
  • Monte Nelson
  • Jonathon Blake

International Falls School Board

  • Emily McGonigle
  • Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch
  • Bruce A. Raboin
  • JoAnn Smith