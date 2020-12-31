With the results of the November elections, there will be a few new faces as well as a few familiar faces taking seats in January on board and councils in Koochiching County.
To be seated at first meetings in January are:
Koochiching County
- Terry Murray, Koochiching County Commissioner District 3
- Wayne Skoe, Koochiching County Commissioner District 5
- George Aitchison, Koochiching Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
- Eldon Voigt Jr., Koochiching Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
International Falls City Council
- Harley Droba, mayor
- Mike Holden, councilor at large
Ranier City Council
- Dennis Wagner, mayor
- Todd Coulombe, council
- Jennifer Lahmayer, council
Littlefork City Council
- Mike Fort, mayor
- Loren Lehman, council
- Quen Kennedy, council
Big Falls City Council
- Angela Boes
- LouAnn Abendroth
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
- Kimberly Wimmer
- Monte Nelson
- Jonathon Blake
International Falls School Board
- Emily McGonigle
- Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch
- Bruce A. Raboin
- JoAnn Smith