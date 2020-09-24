The terms used to describe voting options this year may be creating some confusion among voters.
Koochiching County Auditor/Treasurer Tom West defined the terms and provided some insight about the process to elect our future leaders.
"You hear 'Vote by mail, vote by absentee' - they're different," West said.
The terms
Absentee: A voter requests an application for a ballot and, if eligible, is sent a ballot by mail and may send it back to the courthouse or drop it off there. This options also allows voters to apply for a ballot at the courthouse, get one and take it home to vote, and send it or drop it off. In addition, a voter can apply for an absentee ballot, get it, and then immediately vote in person at the voting booth in the Koochiching County Courthouse. Early absentee voting began Sept. 18
Mail-in: This is the process of sending every registered voter a ballot without a request. This happens now in 12 of Koochiching County's voting precincts, located mostly in the western portion of the county.
In-person Nov. 3: This is how voters who have not cast absentee ballots (in person at the courthouse or by returning one by mail) or received their ballots in the mail because they live in a mail-in precinct. These voters go to polling places in the county. Find out where you can vote Nov. 3 by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/find-county-election-office/
No blaze orange
Perhaps locally, the time of the season may play a role in a much greater turnout in general, and on Nov. 3 at in-person polling places, where available.
Minnesota's statewide firearms deer season starts Nov. 7.
In years the general election fell within the deer hunting season, many voters selected to vote by absentee through early in-person voting at the courthouse, or by returning by mail an absentee ballot.
"The one piece of good luck we have this year is it's not deer season," he said, smiling. "So, if they want to vote in person they can."
Regardless of the timing of the day of the general election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and risk of exposure, West encourages people to consider voting early with an absentee ballot in-person at the courthouse, or by having it sent to them.
"We are encouraging people to vote and turn them around right away," he said.
"I think the turnout will be higher this time," he said.
Mail-in precincts
Voters in those 12 western mail-in precincts, locally, should automatically receive from the county their ballots in the next week, West said.
Those precincts began voting by mail several years ago when law changes required all polling places to be accessible to people with handicaps and to meet other standards, which would have required a large investment by the county to upgrade those places.
West said the process for the mail voting precincts is working well. Something different this year is not requiring the signatures of two witnesses, to avoid unintentionally exposing voters to COVID-19 when seeking those signatures.
Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots may be applied for online by visiting the Secretary of State's Office website, and by contacting or visiting the Auditor's Office at the courthouse. Absentee ballots already applied for will be put in the mail today and Friday, he said.
West encourages people to apply for an absentee ballot online, or from the courthouse, very soon, keeping in mind:
- The voter's application for an absentee ballot must be received by the county, sent to the voter who fills out the application, and and returns the application to the courthouse;
- Upon review of the application, a ballot is sent to the voter, who must fill it out, and return it in time so it is postmarked before or on Nov. 3.
West also encourages people concerned about the timing, to drop it off at the courthouse. His office, which can be found at the main rear courthouse entrance, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; a ballot drop box near the office in the courthouse.
The process to keep track of returned absentee ballots is important for people to know, West said.
When county staff receive an absentee ballot - whether from someone who just voted in person there, or received in the mail by someone who requested one - it is logged into the system; a label with the voter's specific ballot ID number is printed and stuck to the ballot; and the ballot is kept in the courthouse vault until it is counted.
The process allows staff to be able to make sure no one votes twice, whether on purpose or by accident, by checking their system. It also allows absentee voters to change their minds, he said. The ballot can be given back to the voter, destroyed, and they can re-vote up until the end of the day before Election Day, he said.
"We will have a lot more absentees this year, roughly the same number of mail-in ballots, he said.
As of Monday, about 50 people have cast early absentee votes in-person at the courthouse since early voting began Sept. 18, he said.
West expects the 2020 general election to result in abut 1,200 absentee ballots - cast in-person at the courthouse or by returning an absentee ballot to the courthouse. The 2016 election, conducted during deer season, resulted in about half that number of absentee ballots.
West said the primary, held in August, brought 431 absentee ballots.
Postmarks
"There is a lot of discussion about the mail" he said. "We've had conversations with the post office and they are very helpful."
Discussions have been ongoing with local post office staff about handling an expected increase in ballots being sent through the mail, and all involved feel able to handle it, he said.
However, he again reiterated that ballots returned through the mail should be sent early to ensure they are post marked before or on Nov. 3, he said.
Judges
A concern about a potential lack of election judges felt nationally, hasn't hit home, he said, adding he has a waiting list of Koochiching County residents who want to serve as election judges. The county requires about 30 judges for each election, he said.
The concern stemmed from a worry that some election judges, many of whom are retirement age, may not serve out of a fear of COVID-19 exposure on Election Day.
West joked that Milwaukee normally has 80 in-person voting precincts. In April, when Milwaukee held its primary, it narrowed to five voting precincts because of the pandemic's effect on election judges.
"We started with five voting precincts and narrowed to five," he said laughing.
"Looking forward to Thanksgiving," he joked of the end of the lengthy election season and challenging election process made more challenging by the pandemic.
More info
- Koochiching County website - https://www.co.koochiching.mn.us/160/Elections
- Minnesota Secretary of State website - https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-by-mail/