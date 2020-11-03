As of 10:20 p.m. tonight:
Koochiching County
Terry Murray will serve a term as Koochiching County commissioner, representing District 3 after receiving 610 votes, or 55.10 percent, to incumbent Brian McBride
Koochiching County Commissioner District 5, uncontested, Wayne Skoe, incumbent.
Koochiching Soil and Water Supervisor District 2, uncontested George Aitchison, incumbent; Supervisor District, uncontested, Eldon Voigt Jr., incumbent.
International Falls City Council
Harley Droba will serve another term as International Falls mayor, by winning 1,620 votes, or 54.25 percent, with candidates Kerry Meyer receiving 1,215 votes or 40.69 percent, followed by Mike Bahr with 81 votes and Andrew Piekarski with 55.
Mike Holden will serve as councilor at large, with 1,581 votes or 54.9 percent, Candidate Pete Kalar received 1,288 votes or 44.75 percent.
Droba said Tuesday night he's happy the election is over and the council can get back to the business of the city. In fact, he said he'd already picked up his campaign signs Tuesday afternoon.
"Life just got a little bit easier," he said.
The campaign was one of the weirdest he's ever been a part of, because of the pandemic and other issues, he said.
"You can't go door to door, or do anything traditional," he said. "And the nature of the election itself was bizarre. It was the first election after a past mayor passed away. And the candidates, you couldn't have asked for a more colorful group of people running for mayoral office."
Droba said he would the very next day again consider how to move the city's budget into 2021.
"I will start looking at how we organize our committee meetings, looking at having Mike Holden on the council in replacement of Brian Briggs, figuring out what committees look like and how we move forward as a city to continue the progress we've made in the last year," Droba said.
Holden said he was relieved with the results shortly after they came in Tuesday night.
“It was a long campaign,” he said, noting he's put more than 80 miles on his car going door-to-door.
Holden is no stranger to working for the city. For 39 years, he served as the city's electrician, and said he looks forward to taking a seat on the council.
“I love International Falls and I want to make it better," he said. “I'm anxious to get to work.”
City voters decided not to allow chickens in the city, in a ballot question based on a petition.
The question received 1,557 or 52.27 percent, "no" votes, to 1,422 or 47.73 percent "yes" votes.
Ranier City Council
Ranier voters elected two members to the council. Todd Coulombe will return to the council with 209 votes, or 35.42 percent, and he will be joined by Jennifer Lahmayer, who received 172 votes, or 29.15 percent. Candidates Jeff McHarg received 112 votes and June Fulton 91.
Mayor - uncontested, Dennis Wagner