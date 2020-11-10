It’s no surprise that the results of elections satisfy some, and disappoint others.
It’s the nature of the system.
The results of last Tuesday’s presidential election showed, as in 2016 when Pres. Donald Trump was elected, a tight race, with votes still being counted in some states into this week.
Trump has sought legal action to recount some votes, implying fraud, but providing no evidence of such; most states and observers now agree that former Vice President Joe Biden is the nation’s president elect.
Local political observers say the local results of the federal and state elections were no surprise, with rural counties, including Koochiching, carrying Republican candidates across the board,.
“The rural-urban divide has been identified and talked about, but still continues to be underestimated,” said Terry Stone, local GOP analyst.
Stone pointed to the results in the Minnesota House District 3A race between Rep. Rob Ecklund who claimed victory over challenger Thomas Manninen in a tight race: Ecklund, International Falls, received 12,540 votes or 52.41 percent; Manninen, of Littlefork, finished the race with 11,367 votes or 47.51 percent.
“That’s the trend — the rural shift toward the GOP,” Stone said. “And it’s no surprise. Mr. Manninen turned up the needle.”
People in the local district in the past voted on “bread and butter” issues, such as taxing the wealthy their fair share, maintaining Social Security and having affordable health care, local DFL Party Chairman Joe Boyle said.
“The demographic of a rural district with the composite of people that live in our area ends up, all of a sudden, being a problem, when in the past it was not,” Boyle said.
He said he believes the changes that will come from the presidential election will help those voters focus in the future again on those issues he said are important to every family in Koochiching County.
Meanwhile, Boyle was, as expected, happy about the election results announced Saturday that show Biden the winner of the presidential
“I do believe that President-elect Biden will work to be the president for everybody,” Boyle said. “He will work to help our country heal and we do have to heal; we do have to start communicating with each other.”
He said a brighter future will be brought with cooperation between the parties, and Biden has a history of that.
“He’s a child born of middle class and trying to represent the middle class, and he’s no longer a child,” Boyle said with a laugh.
Stone said he, like everyone else, has been in spectator mode since the election. “Watching and hanging on and seeing what’s going on...It’s going to be interesting IF Mr. Biden gets in...,” he said, adding a few other “ifs” about two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, which will be decided in January in run-off elections.
“The last four years have been exhilarating, and the next four will continue to be,” he said.
He pointed to incumbent state Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, who leads GOP challenger Rob Farnsworth, of Hibbing, by 50 votes in the Minnesota House District 6A race, after election officials corrected two vote-tallying errors. Earlier, Farnsworth was ahead.
“When a Republican is ahead, ‘My God there must be a mistake,’” he said. “Something very strange happens when a Republican is ahead.”
Stone said it appears there will be a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, and if Biden is president “there’s not a whole lot he can do other than try to dismember Trump’s executive orders, some which are brilliant.”
Among the “brilliant,” Stone pointed to the recent delisting by Trump of the wolf as a protected species, allowing states to handle management decisions, among others.
Minnesota, he said, has a mixed party Legislature, Democratic governor and a dysfunctional judicial system. “There is some work to be done in Minnesota,” he said.
Boyle said the DFL party needs candidates that again resonate on all the bread and butter issues important for working families, and said DFLers reelected last week need to find out why their local constituents did not vote for them, and work for their support.
Boyle said he looks forward to less divisive rhetoric that will help the nation move int he right direction.
“There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing, but we have got to get rid of the anger and the hatred,” Boyle said. “It’s our responsibility to make a better world.”