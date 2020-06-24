Independent School District No. 363 board members last week couldn’t come to an agreement about elementary staffing at Indus School.
With the district’s budget in the red, the board met in special session June 17 to consider reducing elementary staff and combining grade levels at Indus – one of the two schools in the district. Northome School, located 85 miles from Indus, is also included in the district.
At the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year, six positions at Indus were left vacant through resignations or not renewing contracts. Two of those positions – an English teacher and a physical education teacher – will be filled. Two others – the school nurse and the technology position – will be covered by shared staff at Northome School.
That left up for discussion last week whether to fill the remaining two positions.
A motion to hire back two teachers failed on a 3-3 vote with board members Brian Dreher, Bob Stueven and Shelly Patten voting no.
Minutes later, a motion to hire one teacher back also failed when Patten, Stueven and Teresa Rud voted no. The three other board members did not vote since the motion would have ultimately failed.
The decision is expected to come back to the table when the board meets in July.
Rud argued the district advertises small class sizes, and if grade levels were combined, it would increase the number of students in each class. In addition, she said there are kids with special needs who likely wouldn’t thrive in a mixed-grade setting.
“I think its going to be chaos,” Rud said. “We’re thinking of the kids. I know there are budgets. I know the kind of kids we have and I know this is not going to be good.”
In addition, Rud said she’s heard from families who said they will enroll their students in schools elsewhere in Koochiching County, should grade levels be combined.
“We could lose 11 kids,” she said. “Is it worth it? I think more parents will follow suit.”
Patten said board members are elected to balance the budget and do what’s best for the district as a whole, regardless if changes occur at Indus School or Northome School.
“We need to be a team,” she said. “We need to do what’s best for the district to balance the budget and make this district last ...We’ve been operating at deficits since 2013, we can’t keep operating that way. That’s our job as a school board: To keep it going... I understand it would be best to have one teacher per grade, I get that. Financially, I can’t see how we can afford to do that.”
Budget history
Superintendent Steve Cairns confirms Patten’s statement about budget challenges over the past seven years. Since 2013, the district has overspent about $1.4 million, he told The Journal.
“We want our budget to be balanced so we don’t use up savings,” he said. “When I started, we discovered an error in the budget that would cause us to overspend about $130,000 this year. We’ve been trying to make up ground all year.”
Cairns was hired at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year on an interim basis to help balance the district’s budget and mentor Northome Principal Jeremy Tammi, who will take over as superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
A portion of the $130,000 shortfall will be made up through additional state and federal funding the district wasn’t expecting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With students learning remotely, free meals were delivered through the school Monday through Friday.
“When you take food out to everyone, they are considered free lunch students, and it got (the district) a little higher reimbursement than if we were in session,” Cairns said, adding it was unclear just how much would be reimbursed.
While Cairns is hopeful reimbursed dollars will help offset some of the $130,000 shortfall, he noted that is not something that can be relied upon for future budgets. Decisions associated with cuts and the potential of combining grade levels need to be made, he said.
“The difficult decision to combine some of these classes to stay within our budget is hard,” he said. “You work with these people and students and you want to be respectful. You want to provide the moon and the stars...but it’s also a business and we can’t have overspending.”
The superintendent commended the board for being unanimous on their votes over the past year and said he believes the issue on how many elementary teachers to have on staff next year will come to a decision in July.
“I believe the board will quickly resolve this,” Cairns told The Journal. “They’ll be back to working together very, very well... this is something that has to be talked about and once they talk it out, they’ll make a decision and move forward.”