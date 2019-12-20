A mix of emotions came for Falls Elementary School students and staff Friday as they celebrated the final day of school for the year and Relay Recess.
Relay Recess, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, featured Falls Elementary kindergarten student, Alice Staples, who is battling terminal cancer.
Students and staff wiped tears away as Alice’s aunt, Scotta Turner, shared the 6-year-old’s story of battling cancer. In 2016, the smiley youngster was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid/rhaboid tumor, an aggressive brain tumor seen in infants and young children. The tumor is rare, accounting for 1 to 2 percent of pediatric brain tumors. After several rounds of treatment, Alice recently entered the hospice stage of her battle after her family learned the tumor had tripled in size and spread to her spine. Doctors informed the family medical intervention was no longer an option.
“Her family, after lots of tears, made the decision to stop treatments and make Alice comfortable,” Turner said.
The news devastated Alice’s school family, too.
“(Alice) has taught us about compassion, empathy, courage and strength,” Principal Missy Tate told students Friday. “She is a bright shining star in our day who has taught us to slow down and enjoy the little things in life... We cannot thank her family enough for sharing Alice with us.”
Earlier this month, students dressed up as princes, princesses, unicorns and other fairy-tale creatures in honor of Alice. A feature of the event in The Journal inspired local woodworker Tom Kantos to create unicorn wood cutouts for Alice and everyone in her kindergarten class.
Other acts of kindness during the last month have also touched Alice’s family.
“Thank you to everybody in our community for love and support for Alice and our family,” Turner said.
While Friday brought tears, it also brought celebration.
Since Falls Elementary began holding Relay Recess, more than $13,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society. Friday’s event added to the total as students participated in a friendly penny war competition, paid money to throw pies in the faces of elementary staff, and more.