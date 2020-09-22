Electronic sports could be making their way to Falls High School.
The Falls School Board Monday agreed to allow Dan McGonigle, Community Education director, to further explore the option of bringing eSports to FHS.
“I’m trying to get this thing to come together for our students,” McGonigle said. “It encompasses all forms of organized, competitive play.”
Also known as electronic sports, eSports is a form of sport competition using video games. It requires at least two teams of five students to actively plan strategy similar to chess in real time, and an every changing environment, while working together to capture their opponent’s home base.
McGonigal said the effort would help transform an isolated activity into a social experience. Esports programs are created to engage students and build school culture. Participation can also promote career and college readiness, he said.
“This isn’t a bunch of kids sitting around playing Xbox... this is organized in the same way as robotics,” he said. “It’s the latest trend in education.”
McGonigal said he’s reached out to other community education directors in the state, who have indicated they would like their respective schools to become involved in eSports, too.
Implementing eSports comes at no cost to the district, McGonigal said. It would need an adviser and operate similar to the school’s robotics, bass club and trap shooting programs.
“It would be part of the school, compete under the umbrella of ISD No. 361 and with our resources,” he said. “But (it) would not be an MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) sanctioned activity, yet.”
Superintendent Kevin Grover said he feels the option is worth exploring to see if there’s interest from students.