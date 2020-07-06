Advance care planning is a process that helps people think and talk about their choices for health care in the future. It’s important for every adult to have an advance directive, also known as a living will or health care directive, according to a news release from Essentia Health.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought advance care planning to the forefront of people’s minds. While COVID-19 can affect people of any age, it’s especially dangerous for those with underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65. By having these conversations proactively, people can make sure their preferences are understood if they become unable to make medical decisions for themselves due to an accident, injury or sudden illness like COVID-19.
Essentia Health is offering free, online classes via Zoom to learn more about advance care planning. Upcoming classes will be held:
- July 14 at 10:30 a.m.
- Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.
This class will discuss advance care planning and encourage people to think about:
- Who would you want to be your health care agent, the person to speak for you?
- What is important for you to live well?
- What fears or worries do you have about your illness?
- How do you want to be cared for if you become seriously ill?
“Being proactive in making medical decisions allows the patient’s medical team to understand and prepare for the patient’s wishes and preferences,” said Dr. Joe Bianco, a family practice physician at Essentia Health. “Entering into these conversations with our patients helps us to honor their choices.”
At Essentia, instead of in-person visits, Essentia Health is offering online classes for those interested in learning more about advance care planning and completing an advance directive. The release said the classes are open to anyone and will provide a thought-provoking presentation to help them make their wishes known, as well as:
- Learn vocabulary
- Reflect on your values
- Explore goals for treatment
- Take steps toward completing a healthcare directive
Visit https://www.essentiahealth.org/patients-visitors/advance-care-planning/ to register for upcoming classes, which are free and will be conducted via Zoom, a video conferencing platform. At the site, people can access health care directives and additional resources for their state of residence.
For more information on health care directives, or to better understand the complications of COVID-19 with an underlying medical condition, contact your primary care provider’s office to schedule a virtual video visit. Patients can also visit EssentiaHealth.org or by calling their local clinic.