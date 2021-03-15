The Arrowhead Library System will present "Every Voice Matters: For Absolute Beginners," a free Zoom poetry writing workshop for ages 8 and up.
The workshop is conducted by COMPAS Teaching Artist and Poetry Slam Champion Danny Solis. This workshop will be offered on the following dates:
- Tuesday, March 23, 1-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 24, 9-11 a.m.
- Thursday, March 25, 5-7 p.m.
This 2-hour workshop is designed for aspiring writers/performers with little or no experience writing and/or performing poetry. Beginning with simple prompts and physical/vocal warm-up techniques, this workshop is about getting comfortable with the idea of putting your feelings and thoughts on paper and speaking them to others.
Both formal and free verse techniques will be explored. Finding one's voice, artistic intentionality, and discovering and sharing the work of famous poets will be covered.
There is a participation cap set at 25 attendees and pre-registration is required. To sign up, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/everyvoicematterspoetry and select the session you would like to attend or call ALS at 218-741-3840. Zoom log-in information will be sent out 24 hours prior to the online workshop. The registration deadline for all events is Sunday, March 21, 2021. These online events are free and open to the public.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info, follow us on Twitter @ALSLibraryNews, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.