As a salute to the American heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, International Falls and local medical providers Wednesday will receive an F-16 flyover as part of the U.S. Air Force's Operation American Resolve.
The 148th Fighter Wing partnered with the 133rd Airlift Wing in Minneapolis earlier this week to accomplish fly-overs of 31 hospitals and facilities along the Mississippi River Corridor and in the Twin Cities metro, said a spokesperson for the 148th Fighter Wing.
The flyovers are intended to recognize frontline workers, and demonstrate the Department of Air Force’s and Air National Guard’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response. The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.
Provided weather is appropriate Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the 148th Fighter Wing will fly its F-16s over the hospitals and facilities in the community. They are also scheduled to fly over other communities in northern and northwestern Minnesota and a few communities in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Should weather keep the flyover from occurring Wednesday, the flyover will be rescheduled for Friday.