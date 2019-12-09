Falls Elementary students filled the Falls High gym with festive music on Friday for the school’s annual winter concerts.
First- through fourth-graders performed holiday songs throughout the day to an audience of friends and family.
Kindergartners performed in the afternoon, clapping their hands and playing percussive instruments along to “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
A fifth and sixth-grade winter concert will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.