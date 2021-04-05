Friends Against Abuse, International Falls, is among the 190 recipients of more $11.4 million in grants and program-related investments recently by the Otto Bremer Trust.
The organizations are located in in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Friends Against Abuse was awarded $75,000 for general operations, to provide services to victims of crime in International Falls.
“Organizations throughout the region continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, making their needs that much more critical,” said Daniel Reardon, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “We are inspired by their resilience during these challenging times.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.