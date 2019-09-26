The Falls International Airport will receive a nearly $15 million grant for runway infrastructure work from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The award is among a total of $19.3 million in grant funding at five regional Minnesota airports and was announced by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
Kyra Hasbargen, administrative assistant, Koochiching Economic Development Authority, said the grant for the Falls airport is the annual federal appropriation under a federal grant agreement. The amount of the award each year is determined by applications for specific capital improvement projects.
The Falls award for $14.87 million will be used to conduct an environmental study and reconstruct the main runway.
Meanwhile, the senators said the grants are important to assist regional airports in the state.
“Critical investments in our infrastructure help create good jobs while enhancing public safety,” Klobuchar said. “By investing in our airport infrastructure we are making an important investment in the economy of International Falls and our state.”
“This grant will help construct a runway at the airport, as well as administer an environmental study,” added Smith. “I look forward to following this work and will continue to press for investments in our state’s infrastructure.”
Other Minnesota airports also receiving funds for projects:
Duluth Sky Harbor Airport awarded $971,946 to construct a runway.
Moorhead Municipal Airport awarded $1,182,087 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.
Willmar Municipal Airport awarded $474,004 to rehabilitate a runway and rehabilitate a taxiway.
Winstead Municipal Airport awarded $1,839,533 to reconstruct a runway.