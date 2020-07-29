Falls International Airport will receive just more than $1 million under federal grant plan to improve safety at airports in 41 states.
Thor Einarson, Falls airport manager, called the award wonderful news for International Falls and the surrounding communities.
“The monies will be put to good use for the reconstruction of runway 13/31 that has reached its useful life, and new foam testing equipment for the fire truck,” Einarson said. “The new testing equipment is required by the FAA because the industry is switching over to a more eco-friendly fire fighting foam.”
Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber noted part of the funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, provided to assist in COVID-19 impacts.
“As our state continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, I have been encouraged to see a steady stream of funding go to many local airports, which are critical to the success of their respective communities,” Stauber said in a statement. “These investments will not only help these airports weather the negative impacts of COVID-19, but they will improve safety and enhance services, helping to guarantee long term economic prosperity long after this pandemic is over.”
Another airport in the 8th District, Bemidji Regional Airport in Beltrami County, is set to receive $680,860 under the program, Stauber noted.
Einarson said Stauber’s efforts supporting aviation and the Falls International Airport have been invaluable.
“Without his tireless efforts supporting the airport, these projects would not have been possible,” he said. “Northern Minnesota is very fortunate to have Congressman Stauber continually looking out for their best interests.”
The award to International Falls is among more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Puerto Rico.
The total includes just over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million in CARES Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.