The Falls International Airport is among 14 outstate airports that will together receive $26.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Falls International Airport in International Falls will recieve the largest award amoung of grants - $15.85 million - for an environmental study, runway reconstruction and an apron expansion, MnDOT said in a news release.
In addition, MnDOT reported Baudette International Airport will recieve $65,648 for apron rehabilitation.
This is the final round of FAA funding issued in 2019 to maintain and improve aviation infrastructure throughout the state.
“This essential funding will help secure safe, efficient air operations for airports serving greater Minnesota,” said Cassandra Isackson, MnDOT Office of Aeronautics director. “The grants will be used primarily to preserve pavements and complete plans to address the needs of greater Minnesota communities.”
Many of the awards are one part of multi-year projects that include other funding sources, such as matching funds from city, county and state authorities. For more information on FAA’s Airport Improvement Grants, which are administered by MnDOT, visit www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/.
Other Minnesota projects and funding included in these FAA grant awards include:
- Lake Elmo Airport (21D) – $3.36 million for runway and taxiway reconstruction.
- Sky Harbor Airport in Duluth (DYT) – $3.36 million for runway construction.
- Winsted Municipal Airport (10D) – $1.99 million for runway reconstruction.
- Princeton Municipal Airport (PNM) – $1.67 million to reconstruct a runway and taxiway, and runway and taxiway lighting.
- Moorhead Municipal Airport (JKJ) – $1.66 million to rehabilitate runway and runway lighting.
- Wilmar Municipal Airport (BDH) – $907,429 to for runway and taxiway rehabilitation.
- Fergus Falls Municipal Field (FFM) – $493,125 for taxiway reconstruction.
- Airlake Airport in Lakeville (LVN) – $468,737 to construct a taxiway and an access road.
- Mankato Regional Airport (MKT) – $337,770 for runway and taxiway rehabilitation construction.
- Buffalo Municipal Airport (CFE) – $337,561 to extend a taxiway and for apron reconstruction.
- Springfield Municipal Airport (D42) – $150,000 for apron expansion.
- Ortonville Municipal Airport (VVV) – $38,817 for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.
For more information about general aviation, drones and public airports in Minnesota, visit MnDOT’s Office Aeronautics website at www.mndot.gov/aero/.