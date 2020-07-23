A 14-year-old International Falls boy is sharing his musical talents with the community in hopes of spreading joy and raising money for COVID-19.
Until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Wyatt Randal is playing drums outside Kantor Electric, 500 Fourth Street, and said he will donate any tips he receives to hospitals in an effort to help against the fight of COVID-19.
“I want to donate money to hospitals in Minnesota,” he said.
The teen said he's been feeling sad over not being able to see many relatives because of the pandemic and is hopeful any money he raises “helps doctors find a shot and a cure.”
“We're stuck in the house most of the time,” Randal said. “But I like being out here today.”
Randal said he enjoys playing the drums and has been perfecting his skill since he was in fourth grade.
“I hope people like the music today,” he said.