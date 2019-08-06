A tentative pavement improvement project for Highway 11 west into International Falls in 2026 will get $5,000 toward a community transportation planning process.
The Falls City Council Monday, on a 4-1 vote, approved providing $5,000, as part of a $84,700 planning project to be led by Arrowhead Regional Development Commission.
Councilor Leon Ditsch voted no, after asking about the city's involvement.
Mayor Bob Anderson said the proposed project involves work starting at County Road 332 to 12th Avenue in the city. The project may include additional work on Highway 11 east, but he was unsure. An email to ARDC about the project location was unanswered in time for this publication.
A letter to Anderson about the proposal said additional funding for the planning process would also be sought: $5,000 from Koochiching County, $2,500 from the city of Ranier, $20,000 from the ARDC's Transportation Planning Agreement, leaving the remaining $52,200 to be funded by Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Anderson said the city would be involved in a series of meetings during which officials would review MnDOT plans for the pavement improvement project, allowing for input into the scope of the work.
MnDOT uses ARDC to conduct community transportation planning prior to completion of the project's scoping, which determines goals of the project and its cost.
Andy Hubley, of ARDC, said in the letter that the process would allow communities surrounding the project to help determine how the future road can interact with residents, visitors and businesses.
"The planning process will seek to create a vision for northeast Koochiching County's transportation system's future, and enable stakeholders to identify and prioritize development directions, make strategic long-term investment decisions, and position the cities of International Falls and Ranier, Koochiching County and MnDOT to apply for or access additional available funding related to the upcoming project," Hubley wrote.
Anderson said he believed this project will have much less impact than the Highway 53 project, which has allowed for public input since 2017 and continues to be planned.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the Highway 53 project is expected to be awarded to a contractor in April 2020, with construction in 2020 and 2021, and landscaping as late as 2022.
Highway 53 rehabilitation and streetscape project will start from Crescent Drive to Fourth Street and on Highway 11 from the east junction of Highway 71 to the east junction of Highway 53 in International Falls, reported the MnDOT website.
In related business, the council agreed to conduct a public informational meeting prior to its consent to plans for the Highway 53 project.
The council also agreed to seek from MnDOT an extension of up to 65 days for its consent on plans for the Highway 53 project. The council will ask MnDOT to allow them to consider plans until Oct. 23.
The normal 90-day deadline for the city's consent comes up Aug. 19.
At issue is a traffic signal at Seventh Street MnDOT officials have said is not warranted, based on traffic counts and other standards.
City officials have asked MnDOT to reconsider removing the signal, which city officials say is needed for easy and safe access to nearby businesses and by local citizens to access the highway.
Further, MnDOT has rejected a proposal to leave the signal at the intersection with the city paying for its maintenance.
A number of issues concerning driveway access to businesses are being addressed, Administrator Anderson added.
The local share of the more than $11 million project is estimated at about $1.5 million.
Also Monday, the council agreed to send a letter of support, as requested by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board, to the Koochiching County Planning and Zoning Board for rezoning and providing a conditional use permit for a privately-owned cold weather test facility to be constructed southwest of International Falls.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen told the council the project, on 290 acres at the junction of County Road 79 and Highway 71, is proposed by Craig Hopkins of Automotive Testing Solutions. Sale of the property is contingent on the change from agriculture to commercial zoning, with a permit needed to allow the facility.
"What I like about it is it compliments the existing testing," Nevanen said. "It doesn't compete."
The facility would be more involved in the dynamics of breaks, ABS and adaptive cruise control than the KEDA-managed testing facility at the Falls International Airport. The KEDA is made up of representatives of the cities in the county, as well as the county.
Nevanen said he's known Hopkins, whom he did not name at the meeting, for about eight years and he's been involved with the testing industry for more than 20 years.
"He wants to be in Koochiching County," Nevanen said.
The facility would provide five season jobs and cost more than $1.5 million to get operational.
Councilor Harley Droba said the project is a testament to the value of building relationships, noting the KEDA's involved in the testing industry.
In other business, the council:
- Appointed Todd Ojala to the vacant information system administrator position, to begin at 90 percent of the $55,074 salaried position. Two candidates were interviewed for the position, with Ojala's previous experience and education cited by Administrator Anderson.
- Took no action to accept a donation of property at 723 Ninth St., allowing it instead to go forward in the court process for demolition.
- Heard from city Attorney Steve Shermoen that the ICO corporation has contested court orders to demolish the vacant structure at 1604 Highway 11/71, requiring a court trial.