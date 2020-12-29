The International Falls City Council will meet in special session Thursday to discuss two agenda items: the separation of a city employee; and whether the council wants to consider seeking proposals for a city attorney.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at the Falls Municipal Building and via remote access.
The second item to be discussed involving a city employee is expected to be closed, provided it is allowed under Minnesota law.
Current city Attorney Steve Shermoen has indicated a desire to step away from the position.