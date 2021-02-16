Feel like taking a morning dip? Falls High School pool is again open for morning swim sessions.
Daniel McGonigle, Community Education director for ISD 361, said the pool is open from 6.30 to 7.30 a.m. Monday through Friday on days that school is in session.
"We've had several stops and starts thanks to Governor Walz's orders, but since the first of the year we've been able to offer morning swim," he said. "We currently see about 20-25 or 30 swimmers on any given morning. They have been so appreciative of being able to gather, socialize and get some exercise."
McGonigle said the swim opportunities will likely be expanded to evening and Saturday family swims again soon.
"This will probably begin sometime in March," he said. "The night of the week has yet to be determined. It will be based on the availability of our lifeguards."
Community Ed has a few more things coming up, he noted.
Snowmobile Safety: Snowmobile safety is being held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 3, via Zoom. Riders will then, schedule a time in a window from 12.30 to 5.30 p.m. that same day for the sled portion of the field day. Riders must first take the Department of Natural Resources online portion of the snowmobile safety requirements in order to qualify for the field day.
Additional changes due to COVID: all riders must have their own helmets for the field portion of the course.
Contact the International Falls Community Education office for more details: 218-283-2571 ext. 1186. Cost with Community Education for this class is just $5.
Defensive Driving: The spring session of the Defensive Driving class has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Falls High School. Note change of location: Enter through the main doors of the school beginning any time after 8.30 a.m. Call the Community Education office to reserve your spot. 218-283-2571 ext. 1186.