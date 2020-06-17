With the idea that it's easier to plan something and cancel than it is to quickly pull an event together, the International Falls City Council Monday gave the thumbs up to two late summer events - provided they can be conducted under COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The council agreed to allow the Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to conduct its Crazy Daze retail sales event July 29, as requested by chamber President Tricia Heibel.
The event is held annually on downtown streets, closed to vehicle traffic. The Minnesota Department of Transportation process for obtaining a permit for the road closure requires 30 days, which brought the discussion to the council.
This year, the event will not include outdoor entertainment or any performance area that would invite people to stop, gather and converse, Heibel told the council via teleconference Monday. However, picnic tables may be placed for food vendors at the event.
She said outdoor spaces are considered to pose less of a risk for transmitting the virus than indoor areas.
Administrator Ken Anderson reminded the council that the state's Stay Safe Plan allows outdoor events and entertainment under: six-feet social distancing, gatherings not to exceed 250 people, and masks recommended for workers and customers.
Councilor Chelsea Nelson, and other councilors, encouraged businesses to place signs about social distancing and to place sanitation stations nearby.
"(Approval comes with ) Keeping in the back of our minds that we want to go forward, but don't know what the future holds and we may have to pull the plug if something drastic happens," she said.
In addition Monday, the council agreed to allow the use of City Beach for the Great Up North Triathlon - provided it, too, can be done safely.
Triathlon co-organizer Erin Hall met via teleconference with the council Monday and agreed with the council that, should it not be feasible to safely run the race because of the COVID-19 situation at that time, it would be canceled. No spectators will be allowed, she noted.
The time line for a road closure process in this event also led the council to approve the event, with the idea it may need to be canceled if the COVID-19 situation changes.
Other business
In other business, the council:
- Agreed to sign a letter of intent for partial release of collateral for a commercial loan for Citizens for Backus/AB.
- Approved a tax abatement policy, with requests expected for a housing project at the AB Building, and a hotel considering developing in the city. A $2,5000 application fee will offset expenses by the city.
- Approved 2019 audit by Schlenner Wenner & Co., certified public accountants, who gave the city an "unmodified and clean" opinion, said the council background information. Anderson credited staff for the extra effort it took to do the audit remotely because of the pandemic.
- Established an interim procedures and joint airport funds for capital and operations at the Falls International Airport, which will help in keeping the city and Koochiching County, joint airport owners, from carrying a deficit because of reimbursement delays from other funding sources.
- Delegated Anderson to coordinate with Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, as emergency management director, and review and ensure appropriate state agency guidance and plans are incorporated in departmental COVID-19 preparedness plans prior to June 29.
- Approved a process under the blight ordinance a process for removal of unlicensed vehicles and equipment on property.
- Heard the second and final reading of an ordinance awarding a $399,892 contract to low bidder Drain Services Inc., Fargo, N.D., for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.
- Accepted low bid of $225,935 from McCoy Con. and Forestry for a John Deer excavator.
- Accepted low quote from Shannon's Plumbing and Heating to install a three zone condenser, and hook up as needed.
- Tabled discussion on repayment from the Koochiching Economic Development Authority on a loan to develop a cold box for weather testing until KEDA Director Paul Nevanen can attend.