The International Falls City Council Monday will take public input on a proposal to put in place a body camera policy for its police officers.
A part of the process to do that requires community input, Police Chief Rich Mastin said.
Mastin said the proposed policy can be viewed on the city’s website, at https://www.ci.international-falls.mn.us/2020/09/22/proposed-police-department-body-worn-cameras-policy/. Should someone wish to get a copy of it, they could make arrangements to pick one up from the Koochiching County Law Enforcement Center during normal business hours, he added.
The city has a chance to use body cameras on a trial-period basis, which would allow city officials to determine “if they will be a useful tool or a hindrance to effective police work ‘in the field,’” city Administrator Ken Anderson told The Journal.
The 11-page draft policy includes use and documentation guidelines.
Anderson said “body cams can have real value given that the public is highly sensitive and critical of police actions,” referring to interactions nationally. That value comes to both police and citizens, in that it assists in providing a fuller view of the circumstances and events leading to conflict and the actions by members of the public and police.
“Body cams will accurately document the events, document the police conduct, document the conduct of others, essentially, help tell the truth,” Anderson said. “The recordings can assist in report preparation and serve as evidence in criminal court proceedings. Ultimately, this will serve as protection for both the police officers and the public they are sworn to serve and protect.”
“The primary purpose of using body-worn-cameras, or BWCs, is to capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters,” the proposed policy says. The policy also lays out the use of the cameras and how the data collected by them will be administered.
“Compliance with the guidelines is mandatory, but it is recognized that officers must also attend to other primary duties and the safety of all concerned, sometimes in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving,” the policy continues.
Guidelines listed in the proposed policy for recording include that officers should activate their body cams when anticipating that they will be involved in, become involved in, or witness other officers of this agency involved in a pursuit, Terry stop of a motorist or pedestrian, search, seizure, arrest, use of force, adversarial contact, and during other activities likely to yield information having evidentiary value. A Terry stop allows the police to briefly detain a person based on reasonable suspicion of involvement in criminal activity.
The proposed policy continues, “However, officers need not activate their cameras when it would be unsafe, impossible, or impractical to do so, but such instances of not recording when otherwise required must be documented...”
The guidelines add that officers have discretion to record or not record general citizen contacts; and that officers have no duty to inform people that a body cam is being operated or that they are being recorded.