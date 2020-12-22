Businesses in International Falls may apply for zero percent interest loans from the International Falls Economic Development Authority.
The Falls EDA Commission agreed Monday to offer loans up to $9,600 each at no interest from a pot of $200,000.
Repayment of the city's COVID Stopgap Deferred Loan Program will begin January 2022, said city Administrator Ken Anderson.
The program is intended to provide short-term economic relief to businesses impacted by Gov. Tim Walz executive orders that impacted bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, fitness centers and gyms, and public accommodation centers.
The city listed 30 businesses and organizations which hold licenses in the city, along with three fitness centers, that are eligible to apply for the loans.
The loans are set up to allow for repayment plans that commissioners said should be affordable, with terms from 24 months for a $2,400 loan and 48 months for $9,600 loan.
The commission discussed how to secure the loans, and agreed that the eligible businesses must hold a city license, which would be suspended following three missed payments.
Emma Rud, city administrative support specialist, at 218-283-7986, emmar@ci.internatinal-falls.mn.us, will provide applications and information about the program.
Commissioner Harley Droba said he shares a concern mentioned by Paul Nevanen, director of the Koochiching Economic Development Authority: "A lot of businesses won't take it; they don't want more debt."
Instead, many may be seeking money they don't have to pay back, rather than adding another payment to their financial burden when things go back to "normal," Droba said.
"But it's up to business owners to make that decision," he said.
The commission also approved providing $20,000 to Rainy River Community College, for a community healthcare initiative that assists the nursing program there.