Nearly $19,000 in grants was awarded to the Falls School District last week from the Falls Education Foundation.
Grant dollars will go toward classroom supplies and equipment for extracurricular activities to supplement the needs of International Falls teachers and coaches.
“From myself personally and on behalf of the district, we are just grateful for some positive news and continued support of the Falls Education Foundation,” said Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover. “Year in and year out, the foundation supplements the needs of teachers and it's just amazing.”
Established in 1992, the Falls Education Foundation aims to improve the quality of education at Independent School District No. 361 by providing a channel through which financial donations can be directed to support academic and co-curricular and extracurricular programs in elementary and secondary schools. The group's purpose is to provide valuable learning aids and necessary equipment for activities.
In addition to funding requests, donations can help honor a special occasion or be given as a memorial.
Different needs
Grover said with the pandemic, there are some different needs this year than there have been in the past.
Kristie LaVigne, who teaches preschool, requested a grant to fund additional activities for her students, so they are one-to-one with their toys.
“The preschool-aged children learn through play. I would like to add some language games, alphabet beads and string, magnetic letter builders, and building letters to my classroom so each student has their own game,” she said. “These resources would benefit each child in the classroom... (I'm) trying to minimize shared manipulatives.”
First-grade teacher Shelly Koenig said because students are sitting in their desks more, her request was for flexible seating.
“In the past, station work would have given students the ability to get up and move around,” she said. “I am seeing a huge need for my students to be able to move and also have a little more cushion under them during their learning time. With this in mind, I am requesting 15 donut seats for my classroom. These seats are washable and will give the students the ability to move discreetly while learning.”
Lisa Auran, who also teaches first grade, said added screen time this year prompted her request.
“I have requested some hands-on learning items and art supplies that can be utilized individually this year or among groups in the future,” she said. “With all the screen time many kids are seeing it's nice to get other items for learning, exploring, problem solving and exploring.”
Other teacher requests ranged from reading materials to sensory items.
On the extracurricular side, the Falls Education Foundation Board agreed to purchase a new diving board requested by the boys swim coach Steve Joslyn, a portable skate sharpening machine requested by Bronco boys hockey coach Chad Baldwin and a tackle wheel requested by football coach Seth Ettestad.
Community support
Falls Education Foundation Board President Gordy Dault said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation had a successful year with donations, which ultimately fund the projects.
“We did a mailing fundraiser and that exceeded our expectations,” he said. “With COVID and the struggling that is going on, Falls Education Foundation wants to be supportive of the community and the school. We couldn't do this without the gracious donors.”
The Purple Pride committee, a subgroup of the Falls Education Foundation, holds an annual golf scramble, which brings in thousands of dollars for the foundation. This year, the event was replaced by a fish fry, which turned out to be a success, organizers said.
"The fish fry was a phenomenal success," Dault said. “We ran out of fish.”
Dault, a former Falls High School principal, said support from the community and Falls High alumni allow the group to continue funding the much-needed district requests.
“The Falls Education Foundation Board appreciates the support we've received from the community and our alumni, especially in a year of uncertainties,” he said. “It's been wonderful and we hope to keep it up.”