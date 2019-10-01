Falls Elementary students will join thousands of others in more than 200 Minnesota schools to participate in International Walk to School Day Wednesday.
The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School, encourages students and parents to increase their physical activity, practice pedestrian and bicycle safety, reduce traffic congestion and strengthen connections between families, schools and communities.
“Walking and bicycling safely is a critical life skill and Walk to School Day encourages students to use this knowledge throughout their lives,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “Students and families can use their Walk to School Day event as an opportunity to get some fresh air while reaping the benefits of increased physical activity, reduced traffic congestion and arriving at school ready to learn.”
Elementary students in grades K-5 will participate in the walk that begins at 8:30 a.m. at Kerry Park. Parents and guardians who drive their children to school should drop their students off at the park. Students, staff and community members will walk together to the school, where a snack provided by Packaging Corporation of America will be waiting at the school.
There will be no bus transportation for preschool students Wednesday morning, and they should be dropped off at Falls Elementary School.
Walk to School Day aims to encourage parents and community members to begin thinking about the walkability of their neighborhoods, because children often walk to community destinations like playgrounds, libraries, pools and more, according to a news release.
Minnesota Safe Routes to School provides resources and grants to advance SRTS programs through planning, projects and support.
In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.