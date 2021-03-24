A continue uptick in positive COVID-19 cases at Falls High School has led to grades 9-12 returning Friday to full-time distance learning, International Falls School Superintendent Kevin Grover tonight told ISD 361 families.
Grover said students who have materials at home should plan to stay home from school starting Thursday.
The positive cases among staff and students, primarily in grades 9-12, has impacted more than 100 students through positive cases and contact tracing and continues to grow, Grover said.
"These numbers are the reason we will be changing learning models for grades 9-12 to full time distance learning effective Friday, March 26," he said.
"If students have all of their materials at home, I would encourage them to start distance learning tomorrow. If not, they can attend in-person tomorrow and bring all materials home with them so they are prepared for distance learning on Friday.
The plan is effective through April 9, Grover said.
"I encourage families to continue to report positive cases to the school nurse so that we can track the trend of the virus and hopefully get back to in-person learning on April 12th," Grover continued.
All extracurricular activities will be paused during this time, he added.
More in-depth updates will be announced on the district webpage under “news.”
Food service will be available for pick up for distance learners. Preschool through grade 8 will continue in-person learning following the current schedule at this time.
Questions should be directed to the high school office.