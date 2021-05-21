As the need for hunger relief organizations grow and evolve, Falls Hunger is rising to the challenge. We have unique obstacles in northern Minnesota due to the size of our service area, but we are making every effort to meet people where they are.
As we all know Koochiching County is the second largest county in the state, but that’s not stopping Falls Hunger from getting food to people in need. Now people can shop in Littlefork as well as International Falls!
Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the Littlefork Food Shelf will be open. It is located in the Littlefork Lutheran Church — please enter through the side door — and houses similar food options as the International Falls Shelf does. At both locations you can pick out shelf stable foods, frozen meals and meats, produce, dairy, household items -paper towels, cleaning supplies etc., feminine hygiene products and more.
The Littlefork Food Shelf is the third shelf to open as part of Falls Hunger Coalition’s hub and spoke model that they launched last year. The other two locations are located in the Littlefork-Big Falls School and in Falls High school.
Whether you are visiting the Falls Hunger shelf in International Falls or Littlefork, getting food at a distribution site or grabbing a snack pack to get your children through the weekend; Falls Hunger Coalition is dedicated to treating every person with respect, dignity and compassion.
Any questions please feel free to reach out to staff by calling 218-283-8020 or sending an email to fallshungercoalition@gmail.com
Donations can be made specifically to locations/programs through the Falls Hunger Coalition website www.fallshunger.org or by mailing a check to 900 5th Street #104 International Falls, MN 56649.