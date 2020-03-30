With an increasing need anticipated, the leader of Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf is grateful local business are assisting, and the annual March FoodShare drive has been extended through April.
Karina McLellan, executive director, Falls Hunger Coalition, said the job loss caused by the COVID-19 response is expected to increase use of the food shelf.
“This is still new and jobs are just ending so the need for our services will grow,” she said Monday. “Last week we did add a couples new families and I have no doubt there will be more this week.”
The COVID-19 pandemic halted all food drives during the annual March FoodShare campaign, when food shelves throughout north central Minnesota are able to efficiently purchase food and stretch each dollar donated to fill more shelves through a partnership with Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
Because of the pandemic, the campaign has been extended to April 30, and local businesses have already helped fill the need, she aid.
“These food drives are important and very much needed especially right now,” she said. “Menards continues to host a food drive for us and their employees have also pooled their money together and brought over foods that we needed and will continue to do so every week over the next couple weeks. And Border State Banks also hosts March FoodShare drives each year, and even though the drive has ended, they were still able to match $1,000 in donations for us.”
While the food shelf has kept the same grocery hours, clients no longer come in to shop. Instead, clients call when they arrive at the food shelf door, and the prepackaged food is brought out to them.
“It’s been working out really well so far,” McLellan said. “(Clients) have all been very happy with our services and are just grateful to get food. We haven’t really run into too many challenges, so far. We’ve been able to keep up with the demand and hope to be able to continue to do so.”
The COVID-19 response has changed food distribution and caused the food to be prepackaged, she said. As a result, food supplies are being depleted, McLellan said
“When clients are able to come in and shop, they are receiving food based on their household size,” she said. “Now that we are prepackaging food, everyone is getting a standard amount and for many, it’s been an increase in food for them which has been decreasing our supply.”
The food bank is able to deliver items twice a month, and the coalition uses donations from the community to buy the foods the food bank is unable to provide.
Meanwhile, McLellan said the pandemic-caused process change has been accompanied by the loss of 12 regular food shelf volunteers, adding to the stressful times.
However, she said numerous people in the community have stepped up and offered help.
International Falls Rotary members have been instrumental in staffing the food shelf.
“I work with Rotary President Ashley Hall multiple times a week and I tell her what I need and she makes it happen,” McLellan said. “We are so grateful to those who are helping us and those who are donating, all of which is keeping our doors open at this time. We can’t feed this community without food and volunteers. We ask that people keep donating.”