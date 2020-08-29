Two local agencies are among 26 organizations receiving grants totaling more than $7.4 million from the The Otto Bremer Trust as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
“During these challenging times, our focus is on the communities in the region that need help and assistance now more than ever, and on the people who depend on the programs and services we help support,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.
Local grants
- Falls Hunger Coalition, International Falls, $40,000: For general operations to address hunger relief and increase food access for households of low-income in North Central Minnesota
- Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls, $40,000: For general operations to provide support, services, and education on aging to older adults and caregivers in Koochiching County.
The recent grantmaking cycle is in addition to $9.1 million in grants and program-related investments OBT made in May and June and more than $10.5 million it distributed in grants and loans to more than 300 organizations as part of the first phase of its emergency fund to help community organizations in response to COVID-19.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company, and manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $805 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org for more information, including a list of grants and program-related investments. Visit ottobremer.org.
