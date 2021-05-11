To help get kids and families prepared for summer reading, International Falls Public Library and other select libraries in the Arrowhead Library System region will offer amnesty for overdue fines for patrons up to age 18 from May 14-31.
During this time, kids can return those long overdue library books from the following locations and all overdue fines will be forgiven. The ALS ALS Bookmobile and
ALS Mail-A-Book programs also are offering amnesty.
“This is a great opportunity to return overdue materials and restore library borrowing privileges to our region’s youngest patrons whose overdue fines and fees prevent them from accessing library services,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford. “The goal of this program is to eliminate barriers and get kids and families back into the library.”
Please note, the amnesty program does not apply to fines and fees charged for lost materials. Some ALS member public libraries have created individual programs to help their local patrons with lost item fines and fees. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to reach out to their local public library to ask about these programs.
Need an ALS Public Library Card or a replacement card? If you live in the ALS seven-county service area of Koochiching, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis, you can get one today. Apply online by visiting https://www.alslib.info/services/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/.