An International Falls man was among Minnesota State Patrol troopers, citizens and other public servants recognized this week for performing heroic acts in 2019 at an annual awards ceremony.
Ryan Horne received the Meritorious Citizenship Award, which is presented to individuals who assisted the State Patrol in providing a significant service to the public.
On May 14, 2019, Horne was driving to International Falls from Baudette on Highway 11, when he saw fire and smoke coming from the ditch. He turned around and noticed vehicle tracks entering the ditch. He found a vehicle with its front end on fire, and a woman and her dog trapped inside.
With both the driver’s and passenger’s door blocked by brush and trees, Horne opened the rear hatch of the vehicle and pulled both the woman and her dog to safety. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
Horne last year told The Journal he was humble about the situation when recalling the event, and said he did what anyone would do.
“Anybody can do that, you just have to be in the right mindset,” he said. “I’m glad I could be there for her and that she is OK.”
The woman involved in the accident was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Janet Mart, 75, of Baudette, who spoke to The Journal Wednesday.
"I thank him for everything," she said of Horne, adding she thinks of him nearly everyday.
While Mart said she has experienced struggles following the accident, she said she was lucky to be alive and grateful for Horne's heroic act.
Wednesday's award ceremony was held in Vadnais Heights, Minn., and was established by the Minnesota State Patrol to honor the exemplary efforts of troopers who have excelled in their mission to protect and serve the people of Minnesota.
The ceremony also recognizes citizens and members of other law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.