Falls Prevention Awareness Day, observed Sept. 23, shines a light on the epidemic of falls among older adults. Juniper is partnering with the National Council on Aging, or NCOA, to help get the word about how to prevent falls and empower older adults to stay active, independent, and safe in their homes and communities.
An upcoming class in International Falls, Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 through Jan. 14 at Evolve U Fitness and Wellness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four adults over the age of 65 fall each year and they are a leading cause of injury. In 2015, the total cost of fall injuries was $50 billion.
But falls are not an inevitable part of aging. Juniper’s falls prevention classes such as A Matter of Balance and Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance are a proven way for older adults to take charge of their well-being and prevent falls.
The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is a regional hub for the Juniper network, with 23 community partners offering classes in the region.
Juniper classes offer simple, practical solutions to reduce the risk of falling. Participants learn about the importance of having medications reviewed regularly, getting vision checked, and removing fall hazards from the home. They also learn exercises that build strength and increase balance.
Visit yourjuniper.org or call 1-855-215-2174 (TTY 711) to find a class or for help registering for a class.