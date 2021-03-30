Acknowledging the need to use reserves to balance the 2021-22 budget, the Falls School Board Monday voted to implement a class-size plan that will retain a teacher, but force the district into reserve spending.
The action, on a 6-1 vote, means the district retains slightly more than one teacher position, and the board will use about $180,000 in reserve funding to balance the budget.
The current 28.818 full-time equivalent will be retained into the next school year.
At issue was a recommendation by the district's administrators to split 32 sixth graders into two sections.
The board rejected that recommendation, but accepted several other recommendations on class sizes from the district's administration, Superintendent Kevin Grover, Falls High School Principal Tim Everson and Falls Elementary School Principal Missy Tate.
The recommendations are based on the need to cut $770,000, to balance the districts $13.5 million in expenses with its $12.5 million in revenue it expects, Grover told the board.
Grover prefaced the discussion with the idea that all would love to continue the class sizes the way they are this year.
"It would be awesome," he said. "Fiscally, we can't recommend that to you."
He acknowledged as class sizes get higher, challenges increase, but added of the need to cut spending, "we have a huge problem in front of us."
While he described some cushion with the fund reserve, he said it is being eaten down quickly. And some one-time funding to assist with pandemic costs may have helped delay the need to cut the budget, but it did not eliminate it.
"If we don't do this now, we are delaying the issue," he told the board, adding the district will make it another year without the cuts, but it will be challenging.
"Unfortunately, to bite into this $770,000, means we will be changing the way we do some things," adding he is being "brutally honest" and would add names and faces to the cut, should the board approve it.
Grover explained that making the change from three sections to two sections in the sixth grade this coming year or as seventh graders in the next year makes sense, in that it cuts all the class disciplines, to allow cutting a full-time position.
Cutting in different disciplines often leads to establishing part-time positions, and that can affect which teachers can and will continue to work in that capacity for the district, and which programs the district can offer.
Some members voiced concern about splitting the 31 sixth graders into two sections on top of the several changes - emotional, physical, switching to the high school buildings - they experience in a "normal" year. Those changes may be intensified following the pandemic, they added.
Board Chairperson Tex Saxton, who voiced support for the move, acknowledged the board continues to need to develop a long-term plan to address declining student numbers, and may have again "kicked the can down the road."
Even with the budget concerns, he said he'd rather know students are getting the attention they need at a critical age. He described his own experiences as a sixth grader, recalling it as "the year I quit caring about school."
Board member Jenn Wendels said smaller class sizes at that time in a student's development would be important to their future, serving as a foundation for their further learning.
Board member Bruce Raboin voted no, saying he, too, shares the concerns voiced by other members, but is confident the administrator's plan makes sense for all the kids and families in the district as a whole.
"I am not a can-kicker," he told the board. "I don't like that idea."
During the discussion, board members asked whether other ideas for cutting had been explored, such as cutting a section of a class for seniors to keep the sixth grade classes smaller.
Grover told the board the proposed cuts represent about $240,000 in reductions, and were developed as the administrators tried to come up with livable solutions.
Other factors to the budget are the amount the Legislature agrees to fund education in the coming year, labor contract settlements, the number of teachers attaining master's degrees and thereby earning more money.
Even if the board accepted all the recommendations Monday, he said there are more challenges in the future to address declining student numbers.
Wendels wondered about the expense of athletics each year; district Business Manager Stacy Grover said athletics and extra curricular activities are budgeted at about $537,000 for the school year.
Windels said while sports brings great value and students to the district, that part of the budget may need a closer look in coming years.
She urged people to talk to the public and encourage attendance in the district. More students bring more funding, more teachers and more opportunity for everyone, she said.