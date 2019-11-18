International Falls schools have been deemed safe after a bomb-sniffing canine and a manual search was conducted at all district buildings.
As of 5 p.m., Superintendent Kevin Grover said nothing suspicious was found and the buildings are deemed safe.
"School will be in session tomorrow," he said.
An increased law enforcement presence will be at each building, and school staff will share information with students Tuesday.
Grover said staff is available for students who need to discuss further.
"Thank you for your patience and the district will take every threat seriously," he said.