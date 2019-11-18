Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, Independent School District No. 361 administration were notified of a potential bomb threat at Falls High School.
Local law enforcement, the International Falls Fire Department and administration with help of other agencies evacuated all students from Falls High School and Falls Elementary to a safe location.
Preliminary searches of both schools have been conducted and the investigation is ongoing.
"Everyone is safe," Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund told The Journal.
All Falls extracurricular events for this evening are cancelled. Further information on school being in session tomorrow will come at a later time.
The Littlefork-Big Falls Schools are now in a closed-campus protocol, due to the threat made to the International Falls schools this morning.
St. Thomas School has also closed and students were sent home.
The protocol prohibits students from leaving campus, and visitors may not enter the campus, but classes have resumed, said a school official.