International Falls school superintendent issued an email plea Monday to continue to practice safety protocols as number of positive COVID-19 cases climbs.
And he noted, state officials encourage families to test students every 2 weeks.
Superintendent Kevin Grover told district families that ISD reported several additional cases at Falls High School and one at Falls Elementary School since last week.
"...we had several additional cases at Falls High School since my last message on Thursday bring the current total to 11 students/staff at FHS and one student at FES that have tested positive for COVID-19," he reported. "The majority of these cases appear to be linked to a common group. All close contacts were contacted prior to this message."
He urged families to enforce quarantine if their child has been directed, in order to help stop the spread and not jeopardize the in-person learning along with upcoming activities.
And Grover asked that everyone continue to mask, wash hands, and distance as much as possible.
High School students March 15 transitioned from a two-day a week hybrid model to in person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday’s will continue to be distance learning day for all with a homeroom check in.
Grover reported that the Minnesota Departments of Education and Health encourage students and families to voluntarily test for COVID-19 every two weeks.
The district offers saliva testing for employees, and Grover notes that free saliva tests can be ordered from the state at this link Vault: No-Cost COVID Testing For All Minnesotans
To help with convenience students can complete the test and drop it in the office every other Tuesday, starting this Tuesday. The student's at home tests can be shipped with the district's tests on Wednesday - every other week.
"This would save you from having to go to a shipping location," Grover said. adding that anyone with questions should ask.