Falls Elementary students will not transition to a distance learning model next week after action taken by the Falls School Board Monday.
In addition, Falls High School students will resume their normal in-person learning schedule beginning Thursday.
Officials representing the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education, and local health officials met Monday afternoon with district officials and provided a recommendation to continue operating under the current learning model.
While local cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, the number of cases associated with the school is low, and the district can continue to safely operate, prompting the recommendation.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said situations can change quickly, and families should have a plan in place if distance learning needs to be implemented in the future.
“We spared some time here, but we need to continue to plan,” Grover told The Journal. “I know this has been a struggle... And it could happen where we have to switch to distance learning in the future, and we might have to make the change with shorter notice.”
The decision also means co-curricular activities can continue.
Reversed decision
Last Thursday, district officials announced the transition to a distance learning model as the number of COVID-19 cases saw its steepest increase in Koochiching County since last spring. Falls High School would start the new model Monday and elementary students would transition to distance learning beginning Nov. 23 to allow families time to make child care arrangements.
Grover said when districts choose to switch learning models, it is recommended to have a consultative meeting with MDE, MDH and local health experts. Based on guidance outlined by the state earlier this year, if counties see an increase of 30 or more cases of COVID-19 in a 14-day period, high school students should start distance learning. If there is an increase of 50 or more cases in the same time period, elementary students should transition to a distance model. When cases increased more than 60 in a week, Grover said that is when the decision was made Thursday.
But what he learned during Monday's afternoon meeting was the total case count needs a closer look. He said factors of how many cases were connected to the district were considered as well as how many students and staff were out on quarantine.
“(The recommendation) to continue under our current model was not the direction any of us thought it was going to go,” Grover said.
Still, the superintendent said the situation can change quickly.
“We want families to have a plan in place,” he said. “I'm happy to have kids in session, but we really encourage people to not stop planning.”
Distance Wednesdays
The board also Monday agreed to designate the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to a distance learning day at Falls Elementary School, beginning Dec. 9.
The effort follows an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month that aims to ease the burden on teachers during the pandemic. The order requires schools give teachers an extra 30 minutes of planning time each day to prepare for distance learning. That’s in addition to the five planning minutes teachers already get for every 25 minutes of instruction.
“Teachers are stretched too thin,” Walz, who is a former teacher, said in his order. “We must relieve pressures on schools and educators to allow for capacity and resources to focus on students’ learning needs. This change may require some school districts and charter schools to rearrange student and teacher schedules. Some school districts and charter schools may also need to reassign staff."