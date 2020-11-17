Falls Elementary students will not transition to a distance learning model next week, as was earlier announced, after action taken by the Falls School Board Monday.
In addition, Falls High School students will resume their normal in-person learning schedule beginning Thursday.
Officials representing the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education, and local health officials met Monday afternoon with district officials and recommended the district continue operating under the current learning model.
While local cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, the number of cases associated with the school is low, and the district can continue to safely operate, prompting the recommendation.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said situations can change quickly, and families should have a plan in place if distance learning needs to be implemented in the future.
“We spared some time here, but we need to continue to plan,” Grover told The Journal. “I know this has been a struggle... And it could happen where we have to switch to distance learning in the future, and we might have to make the change with shorter notice.”
The decision also means co-curricular activities can continue.
Reversed decision
Last Thursday, district officials announced the transition to a distance learning model as the number of COVID-19 cases saw its steepest increase in Koochiching County since last spring. Falls High School would have started the new model Monday and elementary students would transition to distance learning beginning Nov. 23 to allow families time to make child care arrangements.
Grover said when districts choose to switch learning models, it is recommended to have a consultative meeting with MDE, MDH and local health experts. Based on guidance outlined by the state earlier this year, if counties see an increase of 30 or more cases of COVID-19 in a 14-day period, high school students should start distance learning. If there is an increase of 50 or more cases in the same time period, elementary students should transition to a distance model.
When cases increased more than 60 in a week, Grover said that is when the decision was made Thursday.
But what he learned during the Monday afternoon meeting was the total case count needs a closer look. He said the number of cases connected to the district were considered, as were how many students and staff were out on quarantine.
“(The recommendation) to continue under our current model was not the direction any of us thought it was going to go,” Grover said.
Still, the superintendent said the situation can change quickly.
“We want families to have a plan in place,” he said. “I'm happy to have kids in session, but we really encourage people to not stop planning.”
Distance Wednesdays
The board also Monday agreed to designate the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to a distance learning day at Falls Elementary School, beginning Nov. 25.
The effort follows an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month that aims to ease the burden on teachers during the pandemic. The order requires schools give teachers an extra 30 minutes of planning time each day to prepare for distance learning. That’s in addition to the five planning minutes teachers already get for every 25 minutes of instruction.
“Teachers are stretched too thin,” said Walz, who is a former teacher. “We must relieve pressures on schools and educators to allow for capacity and resources to focus on students’ learning needs. This change may require some school districts and charter schools to rearrange student and teacher schedules. Some school districts and charter schools may also need to reassign staff."
Board offers plea
Going into Monday's meeting, extracurricular activities were not going to be allowed to continue under a distance learning model.
One day shy of the first playoff game for the Bronco football team, head coach Seth Ettestad requested the board reconsider. He outlined benefits of student athletics and said the program hasn't experienced a case of COVID-19 since it began practicing last summer. Any player with exposure to the virus within his family has followed quarantine guidelines as needed.
“Are we willing to postpone a program if a diagnosis is found?” Ettestad said. “Absolutely.”
Board members Terry Murray and Mike Holden spoke in favor of continuing sports, also noting several benefits to student athletes.
And while Monday's unanimous board decision to keep students under the current learning models at Falls High and Falls Elementary Schools, some members cautioned that could change if the community doesn't help stop the local spread of COVID-19.
Board Chairperson Ted Saxton said students, school staff and coaches are doing their part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, but said he has seen examples in the community that could change things.
“What the hell does the community not get?” he said. “This is why we have to close school...This is my plea: you guys are being absurd as a community. If you want sports to continue, you have to step up.”
Board member Jennifer Windels agreed.
She said when it was decided to transition to distance learning, she appreciated seeing district officials being proactive.
"Staff asked us to be proactive," she said. "If we can continue to (operate in-person) safely, I'm supportive of that... Those kids need to be in school safely. If we reduce gatherings, we can significantly turn numbers around in two weeks."
Board to meet Monday
The board will meet in special session Monday to determine if sports would continue should the district move to a distance learning model.
As of press time, Walz made no announcement about continuing youth sports in Minnesota, although it was rumored he could during a 6 p.m. live address Wednesday.
"My personal opinion is if we're not in school, we don't have extracurricular activities," Saxton said. "And to elaborate on that a little more, I'm pretty disappointed in the (Falls Recreation Commission) Board's decision today to continue athletics despite what the school would do."
Also Monday, the International Falls City Council rejected a motion by Mayor Harley Droba to encourage the Rec Commission to adopt a policy to cancel all Rec sports when school sports are canceled.
With the commission's action, Rec sports can go on as long as it does not use school property, Droba said.
"I disagree with that as a parent and as part of the governing body of the Rec Commission, however that is the decision they made today and I stand with Rec Board on it," he sad
In addition, Councilor Joe Krause voiced concern about the lack of notice to councilors and the public about the Rec Commission meeting called Friday and held Monday.
Meanwhile, Saxton said he felt the Rec Commission's action sent a "terrible message" and felt its leaders should have supported the school board on whatever decision it made.
"I will do everything legislatively I can now to make that ruling overturn," he said.
Murray said going forward, he'd like more background information, followed by adequate discussion, before making decisions.
"I really need guidance from superintendent, which we get," he said. "We need to get together and talk about. I can't go by what we talked about last September... our government doesn't do always the right thing and locally, things are different. Don't be disappointed in the Rec Board for that. We are doing what we think are best for the kids and that's why that decision was made... we weren't trying to defy the board, we were trying to do what's best for the kids."