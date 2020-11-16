Falls Elementary students will not transition to a distance learning model next week after action taken by the Falls School Board Monday.
In addition, Falls High School students will continue under the hybrid model and students will return to the classroom Thursday.
Officials representing the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education, and local health officials, met Monday afternoon with district officials, and provided a recommendation to continue operating under the current learning model.
While local cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, the number of cases associated with the school is low, and the district can continue to safely operate, prompting the recommendation.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said situations can quickly change, and families should have a plan in place if distance learning needs to be implemented in the future.
The decision also means co-curricular activities can continue.
