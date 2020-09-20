Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters came together to show their support for the current president in Bemidji Friday.
It was the first time since 1972 that a sitting president has visited Minnesota. The majority of spectators were bused to the event, some waited over 2-1/2 hours in line after parking their vehicles to board one of the buses going to and from the event. Some people arrived early; they were in line at the venue at 9:40 a.m.
Outside the venue, people were greeted at a check in station where their temperatures were taken.
Once inside the gate, a couple of food trucks, a vendor selling Trump attire and a large screen that promoted President Trump and urged people to take safety precautions – i.e. wear a mask were visible.
Security measures were taken to ensure each person’s safety. There were law enforcement officers from numerous communities and agencies (local and federal) on site, as well as dogs and private security.
When people entered the viewing area, they were greeted by a huge American flag that was hoisted into the air by two cranes, three sets of risers, the speaking platform where President Trump and state representatives would address the crowd, hundreds of folding chairs and two large signs that stated “Make America Great Again.” In addition to the visual components, music that kept the crowd in an up-beat, carefree mood was playing over the speakers.
Multiple people walked around the event and handed out red and black masks that had “MAGA” printed across the front. Each mask was individually wrapped and had a sticker that said “Made in the United States.”
The Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota (ACLT) were well represented at the event. Approximately 50 loggers, many of whom were wearing black and red plaid (buffalo plaid), showed their support.
Outside of the event, there were multiple logging trucks draped with pro Trump signage while inside the event; a loaded logging truck was parked next to the risers showing support.
The national anthem was played and during that time, persons of all ages, races and abilities stood (who were able) to honor the flag and those persons who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.
President Trump was greeted by approximately 10,000 people when he landed at the Bemidji Regional Airport. It was standing room only. The risers, chairs and all available floor space were occupied. It was a sea of pro Trump signs, clothing and enthusiastic spectators. He spoke for almost two hours and referenced current events, what he has done and is currently doing for this country and his dreams for the future of United States. There were several times during the course of the president’s speech the crowd cheered and the sound was almost deafening. The chant, “four more years” was repeated many times.
At no time prior to or during the event were there any visible disruptions. Protestors could be found approximately two miles away with posted signs and flags.
As the crowd of people left the event to get in line to board a bus that would take them back to their vehicles, approximately two miles away, there were two individuals outside the gates holding a simple sign that stated, “Thanks Police & President Trump We Love You.”