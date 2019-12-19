After 23 years at Koochiching County Museums, Ed Oerichbauer is retiring and believes he is leaving his role in capable hands.
Ashley LaVigne will take over as director.
“I’m an old man,” he said.
“Now that Ashley’s up to snuff, and she knows what’s going on here, it’s time to let her take it on. Isn’t that right Ash?”
LaVigne’s background
As a child growing up in International Falls, LaVigne always loved reading and had a strong interest in history and museums.
“In high school, I wanted to be an Egyptologist, and then I got really into art and I thought I wanted to be in art restoration, but I was always consistently drawn into the world of museums,” she said.
LaVigne went to Rainy River Community College after high school and was particularly inspired by one of her teachers, history instructor Joe Chlebecek, who always had a big smile on his face and was always enthusiastic about the material he was teaching.
“He made me feel excited about it, too, even though I already had a general interest, I realized ‘I want to be like that, I want to be like Joe and feel excited about what I’m talking about, and make other people feel the way he makes me feel about history.’”
She later attended the University of Minnesota Duluth, where she received her bachelor’s degree in history. It was there that she shifted her focus from teaching to museums.
While there, she was able to help shape the curriculum for the newly founded museum studies program. In this program, she took more classes than one might expect with a regular history degree, including marketing and accounting classes, which she said have been helpful in her time at Koochiching County Museums.
In Duluth, LaVigne interned with the Glensheen Mansion and the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center.
She had initially planned to stay in Duluth, but family drew her back to the Falls. Her grandfather was Bronko Nagurski Jr., and after he passed away, her grandmother spent a lot of time checking up on the museum and talking to Oerichbauer.
“She had talked to Ed and told him about me and that I was graduating and he said ‘oh, she should apply for an administrative position here,’ and I’ll be really honest when I first heard about it, I thought I don’t want to apply to be an administrative assistant because I didn’t go to school to be a secretary,” LaVigne said.
Once she got here, she found herself surprised at how much she was able to do within her role.
“It was completely different, I was getting to do everything from dealing with the collections or giving tours or working in the gift shop or developing public programming, so I’m glad that I did that because it has opened up a lot of opportunities and I’ve met a lot of people along the way,” she said.
She had only planned to stay at Koochiching County Museums for a year or so and then pursue a doctoral degree. Plans have changed and she’s now been here for a few years and is planning to pursue her master’s degree in history.
LaVigne’s goals
LaVigne has a number of goals as director, primarily prioritizing organization and digitization of the museums’ collections, strengthening the relationship between the public and the museum, and increasing programming.
First and foremost, organization and digitization is a priority. She believes there’s a common misconception in town that she may just be sitting around waiting for visitors to come in the museum.
“I think people don’t realize how much work goes into taking care of objects,” she said. “I think a lot of people think that they just drop the items off and they get put in a box and are put in storage and that’s it.
“There’s a lot of rules, being a museum. Not only with what we collect, but how we collect it, how we take care of it.”
The museum has tens of thousands of pieces, and the majority of them are not yet in the digital database, due to how long it takes, she said.
The museum gets donations constantly in the spring and summer, and while staff is appreciative of them, more items in the collection mean more work and fewer places to store them.
LaVigne urges the public not to drop donations outside of the door, and please stop bringing farm implements.
“We’re always happy to take pictures or family histories,” she said, adding that they are easy to store and digitize.
Her other goals include more frequent website updates and more active posting on social media. She hopes to use social media as a way to show the public some items not on display in the museums’ permanent collection.
“We have a lot of great things in our collection that aren’t on exhibit, and they don’t go on exhibit simply because they don’t form any type of cohesive story,” she said.
Much of the work with social media and other tech advances, including tablet kiosks for digital exhibits, will be taken on by Cori Horton, who was the museums’ curatorial assistant and is now the administrative assistant, LaVigne’s former role.
Horton’s role
Horton is from Alabama and moved to the Falls and joined Koochiching County Museums in August.
She has recently been doing a lot of work toward technology advances for the museum.
“Cori has been developing a walking tour for downtown — it’s pretty much already all developed for International Falls,” LaVigne said.
The museum has purchased an app that will allow visitors to take free-roaming walking tours of the city and buildings in the area.
Horton is also working to bring tablets to the museum, so visitors can use them to interact with the museums’ collections.
“Cori has been working on an interface program for those kiosks to eventually put them onto the tablets whenever we can get them. It’ll look really cool,” LaVigne said.
Horton will also take over leading the museums’ internship program.
Relationship to the public
A large goal for LaVigne in her time as director is to show the public the value of using it as a resource. She hopes to increase public interest in history and what is happening at the museums.
LaVigne plans to do so by increasing public programming and bringing history to the people.
History has been brought to the public with the popular “History on Tap” program, which is in its third year. This year, she hopes to bring some of the museums’ collections on the road, with traveling display cases.
“We’d like to move some of our (display) cases and bring them to various communities around the county,” she said. Northome will be the first one to receive a case. This is another way for us to get objects out from our collection and share those with the public.”
LaVigne has been working hard to incorporate communities in Koochiching County outside of International Falls and Ranier into the work they’ve been doing.
In this effort, she plans to take the “History on Tap” to other communities including Northome, and brought a presentation across the border to Fort Frances earlier this month.
Overall, LaVigne wants people to remember that the museum is here, and is a valuable resource in the community.
She hopes to work more with the schools; now students only visit the museum as third graders.
“The museum can be a great teaching tool as a primary resource to teach kids to learn how to write papers and use a facility like this,” she said. “I would’ve thought it was cool when I was a kid.
“We’re more than happy to sit down (with students); I’ll teach kids how to do research.”
While LaVigne and Horton have big ideas for the museums’ future relationship with the community, LaVigne acknowledges the difficulty of executing these plans with limited staff and budget.
“Public engagement is different when you’re working by yourself and you’re responsible for every aspect of the museum — it’s hard to be active outside of the museum.”
Oerichbauer’s time
Oerichbauer came from Wisconsin to the Falls to work at the museum in 1996. He had a background in archaeology and a strong interest in the fur trade, which drew him to the area.
While he is careful to pay respect to his predecessors, he made a lot of substantial changes to the museum during his tenure.
Originally, he described the space as rather disorganized.
“It was a mess,” but added, “that’s the way most museums start out, with a couple of interested people that put in gobs and gobs of time, and so then when someone comes in that’s a professional, you can change things around.”
He reflected on some of his goals for the museum and some of the difficulties faced by such an institution in a small town.
“The public doesn’t realize the wealth of information available to them here,” he said.
“It’s hard to set goals because without knowing you have a stable financial backing, you try to set all of these goals, ‘I’m going to achieve this, I’m going to achieve that,’ but basically you kind of fly by the seat of your pants,” he said. “You’ve got all these plans and you do them as you can.”
While he said things still aren’t financially ideal, he is leaving the museum in a better financial state than he found it.
He plans to stick around the area after his retirement, but admitted he’ll “probably go someplace warm in the winter.”