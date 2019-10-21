LITTLEFORK - For the Boormans, frightening is a family affair.
Since 2005, Spooky Acres has been a Halloween staple for the family - and after a few years - all of Littlefork.
“We started it in our garage for our son Jason’s first birthday. It was just a family thing,” said Wendy Boorman.
After a couple of years as just a family event, Spooky Acres was moved to the Littlefork Fire Hall to coincide with the Boo Boulevard event. When Spooky Acres began to gain traction and outgrew that location, it was moved to the district fairgrounds, where it’s been for the last seven years.
The event weaves visitors around the fairgrounds in the dark, with each building having a different spooky theme.
“We have the witches barn, we have a cemetery barn, we have a butcher’s shop, a maze, haunted woods area, a cave and a mad scientist’s lab,” Connie Boorman said.
Thirty to 40 actors ranging from age 8 to 75 – many of them family members – are needed to put on the event.
In the Littlefork Lutheran Church concession building in the fairgrounds, actors scramble around digging through piles of clothing and masks, in order to compile the perfect costume.
“I’m kind of free forming this whole thing,” Meghan Tupper said, laughing about her costuming process. “I mean, I’m wearing a child’s costume for pants.”
It can take quite a bit of primping and makeup for the actors to look perfectly undead. Fake blood– a Spooky Acres staple – is usually added as a finishing touch.
It takes a whole week to set up the grounds. A large portion of the money collected from admission is used to purchase bigger and better frightening props for next year so that, “It just keeps on growing,” Connie Boorman said. “We add every year.”
One of the main jump-scares for visitors is near a small building across a creek, where Brad Boorman, dressed in a white jumpsuit and wielding a chainsaw, jumps out of a shack after visitors are lured in by his hostage, played by Drew Maish.
Maish was excited for big reactions and screams from the visitors.
"When he comes out, people start running," he said. "Hopefully it's really good tonight."
He got his wish – one visitor, after being scared by Boorman, screamed, “I want to go back to Canada!”
Other Halloween fun
If you missed Spooky Acres – don’t despair – there is a plethora of ways to get your fill of Halloween fun in the upcoming week:
Oct. 24
‘Pumpkinpalooza’ at Rainy Lake Medical Center
- 5-7 p.m.
- Bring the kids in their costumes to trick-or-treat through the hospital and clinic. Fun for the whole family. Enter through the main hospital entrance.
Customs and Border Protection Explorers ‘Trunk or Treat’
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorer Post 3604 will host a ‘Trunk or Treat’ at the Port of Entry. Children are invited to come for treats and a tour of the facility.
Early Childhood Family Education Halloween ‘Spooktacular’
- 6-7 p.m.
- Wear your costumes and join in at the Falls High School cafeteria for the ECFE Halloween Spooktacular. This event is for families with children ages birth-5 years old. Older siblings are always welcome. Games, crafts, and prizes.
- $5 per family. There will be pizza and juice boxes for sale.
Oct. 31
Haunted Hall-oween at the Good Samaritan Society
- 3-6 p.m.
- Kids are invited to come trick or treating through the 'haunted hallway' located between the assisted living and skilled nursing center. Residents will be passing out treats for all who come.
‘Trick-or-Treat Street’ at Backus Community Center
- 5-6 p.m.
- Bring little ghosts and goblins to Backus for a fun, safe and warm trick-or-treating experience.
- Use main/front/south entrances