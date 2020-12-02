A local fundraising effort is hoping to generate $20,000 in donations by next week, and it needs the community’s help.
Feed Just One, an effort to support the local Community Café, as of Tuesday evening has brought in $9,459, since it began Nov. 23. The effort runs through the end of the day Dec. 11.
The use of Community Café, served from Backus Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, has increased significantly since it began offering its meals to-go March 17, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Backus Community Center dining room.
Backus Executive Director Ward Merrill said he and other Backus staff were unsure how providing only to-go meals would impact the café.
“We didn’t know what to think,” he said. “Was use going to go up? Was it going to go down? What was going to happen when we closed the dining room?”
The use went up. Way up.
Before the pandemic, Community Café served about 50-60 meals each night. The first night to-go meals were offered, 70 meals went out the door. The next night, 120 meals were served, and the number of meals has kept rising ever since.
“By the first part of November, we were averaging 195 meals per night, and now are over 250,” Merrill said, adding last Thursday a record of 356 meals were served.
“We project the need is going to be about 300 meals each night for the near future,” he said.
With an increased need comes an increased cost.
About $30,000 was worked into Backus’ annual budget for Community Café prior to the pandemic. With the need where it stands now, officials are predicting the cost to reach about $90,000 annually.
Merrill, along with Lois Lundin, who will replace Merrill after he retires later this month, said the community support has been incredible. When stimulus checks were issued earlier this year, Merrill said some people brought in half or all of their checks. Other organizations like Packaging Corporation of America have come through with funding, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, has provided funds, and grant dollars have also helped support the café.
But Merrill fears the giving well may be drying up.
Lundin said a local advisory committee meets to discuss the needs of Community Café, and Ashley Hall, Falls Hunger Coalition director, suggested a fundraiser to help cover costs in 2021.
“A fundraising drive seemed critical,” Merrill said.
The cost of one meal going out the door of Community Café is $4.82. It costs about $42 to feed one person the twice-weekly Community Café meals each month.
“We see quite often that people pick up these meals and eat with their friends or neighbors, or simply drop off the meals,” Lundin said. “We are really seeing how much taking those meals to people is very much needed.”
Merrill agreed.
“Seeing the need and how this is bringing the community together really gives legs to the mission statement of Community Café, which is reducing hunger and building a stronger community,” he said. “This is really building a sense of community, a sense of caring for one another... We’re all in this together.”
To make a donation to Feed Just One, funds can be hand-delivered to the Backus office, checks can be mailed to 900 Fifth St., International Falls, MN 56649, with Community Café marked in the memo, or donations can be made online at https://backusab.org through PayPal.
“We’re seeing significant support for this effort,” Merrill said. “We’re hopeful we will meet that $20,000 goal.”
Just shy of the goal’s halfway mark Tuesday, Lundin expressed gratitude to the community for its support.
“We appreciate the support now and throughout the year,” she said. “It truly is amazing.”