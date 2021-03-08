Falls High School students will return to in-person learning four days a week beginning Monday.
Students' return comes just one day shy of the anniversary of Falls school shuttering its doors on March 16, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most Minnesota schools were ordered to close March 18, a district staff member in quarantine pushed Falls schools to take action two days earlier.
“It seems like so long ago, but also just yesterday,” Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover said. “It's been a whirlwind... I don't think anyone could have thought something like this would have happened.”
When school officials in September were making decisions about what the academic year would look like, it was decided to divide high school students into two groups: The first would attend school in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while distance learning the rest of the week; the second group would be in the building Thursday and Friday, while distance learning for the first part of the week.
Now, seven months later, a more normal schedule will take effect.
"I feel it's important to get kids back here.” Grover said. “We have to accommodate and take the next step for as many as we can, while respecting everyone's choice.”
The superintendent said he felt it is important to return students to more of a full-time model, even with only two months of school left in the academic year.
“Education is part of it, but to help with the mental side, too,” he said. “Two months is a long period of time... Even if it was a month, I think it's worth getting back in as much as we can to help with some of the mental needs... It's worth taking that next step to help families, to help kids, to help staff.”
Distance learning will continue to be offered for families who choose that option, and every Wednesday at Falls High School will continue to be a distance learning day for all students. The mid-week day allows teachers time to touch base with students who choose not to return to the classroom.
Survey results
With local cases of COVID-19 staying low and vaccinations starting to roll out, school officials surveyed families to gain insight on their preferences for how many days students will be in the building.
On March 5, Grover told The Journal out of 360 responses, 86 percent favored students in the classroom four days a week.
And while the shift is one step toward a more-normal situation, Grover said it's not time to let guards down.
“We will continue to promote the importance of following protocol of masking, sanitizing and distancing as much as we can,” he said. “It's all the more reason to practice those things.”
On top of the list of importance is people staying home if they are feeling ill.
“We have to be stringent on that piece,” Grover said. “It's an important part of keeping everybody safe... We appreciate the support the majority of people have given us.”