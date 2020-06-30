Falls High School archives can now be accessed anywhere, anytime.
A TouchPros system located in the FHS lobby can be accessed online at http://fallsbroncos.touchpros.com/Home9.aspx.
The 70-inch interactive screen was purchased by donations from many of the district’s retired teachers and spouses. Stuart Nordquist, former teacher, football coach and school board member, spearheaded the effort to secure more than $24,000 in donations last fall.
TouchPros, a product of Varsity Group, highlights students’ accomplishments without space restrictions. The touch-based screen is easy to update and designed to make an impact.
School officials say they continue to add to available archives.