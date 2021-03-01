In an effort to transition more high school students to in-person learning, Falls High School officials are asking families to complete a survey by the end of the day Wednesday.
As of Monday morning, 265 survey responses have been submitted, but officials say they need one from every student enrolled at FHS in grades 6-12.
In a message sent out Friday, administrators said they are developing a plan to bring more students into the building for in-person learning. The tentative plan would allow students to attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Distance learning will continue to be offered for the rest of the year for families choosing that option.
Students will need to select either in-person four days a week or full-time distance learning when completing the survey. Wednesday will continue to be a distance learning day for all students and allow staff time to plan for teaching in-person and remote learners.
Local COVID-19 rates allow the district to take this next step and relax the spacing restrictions.
"We are committed to continuing the safety protocol put in place which includes students being required to wear face coverings and space students as much as possible," school officials said in a statement. "It is important that you realize as we take this next step, more students will be in each class and we will not be able to accommodate 6-foot spacing."
Information from completed surveys will help staff accommodate classes that are larger and more difficult to space students out.
"We may move some classes to larger rooms or look at options of splitting a class," the statement said. "We are looking at options for lunch to keep numbers as low as possible during this period. No final decisions will be made until we find out who will be here and who will elect/continue full-time distance learning. We need information from you so that we can finalize our plan and set a date to make this transition happen... We appreciate your help and will communicate final plans in the near future."
Take the survey by clicking here.