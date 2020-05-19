The filing period for all federal, state and county elected offices is now open and lasts through June 2.
Filings for the offices made at the Koochiching County Courthouse must be done by appointment, as a precaution against COVID-19, at least until the courthouse opens for regular business, Auditor Tom West said.
All state senator and house positions are up for election, including local Rep. Rob Ecklund, who represents District 3A, and Sen. Tom Bakk, who represents District 3.
Filings also open for two Koochiching County commissioner districts: District 3, now held by Brian McBride, and District 5, now held by Wayne Skoe.
In addition, filings are now open for Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation supervisor districts: District 2, now held by George Aitchison, and District III, held by Eldon Voigt, will be up for election in November 2020.
Should more than two candidates file in each race, a primary would be held Aug. 11, for which absentee voting begins June 26.
Successful candidates move on to the Nov. 3 general election, absentee voting begins Sept. 18.
Local offices, such as city councilors and school board members, for which no primary will be held, must file for office between July 28 and Aug. 11.
All voters will have these races on their general election ballot:
- U.S. president
- U.S. senator, now held Tina Smith
- U.S. representative, locally the 8th District position, now held by Pete Stauber
- State senator
- State representative
- Judicial seats