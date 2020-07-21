The filing period for cities and school districts opens Tuesday and closes at the end of Aug. 11.
The filing period opens for the following positions:
International Falls City Council
- Mayor: Harley Droba, incumbent
- At-large councilor: Chelsea Nelson, incumbent
Ranier City Council
- Mayor: Dennis Wagner, incumbent
- Two councilors: Todd Coulombe and Bob Dunbar, incumbents
Littlefork City Council
- Two councilors: Sandy Heem and Loren Lehman, incumbents
Big Falls City Council
- Two councilor positions: Ken Warner and Ken Kennedy, incumbents
International Falls School Board
- Four board positions: Michelle Hebner, Mike Holden, Terry Murray and Roxanne Skogstad Ditsch, incumbents
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
- Three board positions: Doug Franz, Kory Gustafson and Monte Nelson, incumbents.
Federal, state, county
The filing period for federal, state and county offices closed June 2.
The following people have filed for the positions with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, and will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election, absentee voting begins Sept. 18.:
Koochiching County
- Commissioner District 3: Brian McBride, incumbent; Terry Murray
- Commissioner District 5: Wayne Skoe, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: George Aitchison, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Eldon Voigt Jr., incumbent
Minnesota
- Senator District 3: Christopher Hogan, Republican; Thomas Bakk, DFL, incumbent
- Representative District 3A: Thomas Manninen, Republican; Rob Ecklund, DFL, incumbent
Because more than two candidates have filed for federal positions, a primary will be held Aug. 11 to narrow the field for the Nov. 3 general election. Absentee voting for the Aug. 11 primary began June 26.
U.S. senator
U.S. senator: Kevin O'Connor, Liver Steinberg, John L. Breman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., and Tina Smith, incumbent.
U.S. representative District 8
Judith Schwartzbacker; Pete Stauber, incumbent; Harry Robb Welty, and Quinn Nystrom.