Peter Alexander, U.S. Census Bureau, who has been assisting with the local 2020 Census effort, reminds people they can find out how their county and state are responding to the census.
The 2020 Census response rate map shows how cities and towns across the country are now responding. Find the map at 2020census.gov
As of Sunday, Minnesota's self-response rate is 42 percent, compared to a national self-response rate of 34.7 percent. The 2010 census final tally showed a 74.1 self-response rate by the state.
Koochiching County shows a 29.7 percent self-response rate, with 25.6 percent of those responses coming via the internet.
Just 63.3 percent of Koochiching County residents responded to the 2010 final census count.