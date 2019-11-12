KABETOGAMA- The main building of Voyageur Park Lodge resort in Kabetogama was destroyed in a fire Monday evening.
Around 5 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office along with the Kabetogama and Littlefork fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Voyageur Park Lodge at 10436 Waltz Road in Kabetogama. The International Falls Fire Department also responded under mutual aid agreement.
The two-story lodge was a total loss, and no one was at the lodge at the time of the fire, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The Voyageur Park Lodge’s website says the property consists of 12 smaller cabins and the main lodge. Only the main lodge was destroyed in the fire.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office could not point to a possible cause at the time of publication. The fire remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal office.
Sergeant Jason Akerson of the St. Louis County Sheriffs department said investigators were at the scene of the fire Tuesday morning to conduct interviews and try to determine a cause.
Kabetogama Fire Chief Larry Warrington was busy at the scene Tuesday morning, and couldn't provide comment in time for this publication.
Falls Fire Chief Adam Mannausau said 19 Falls firefighters responded and were on the scene for about four hours Monday evening.
Under mutual aid, Mannausau said not all Falls firefighters respond, with some held back should a local emergency occur. In this case, a pumper, tanker and the rescue rig and an ambulance were sent to the lodge fire, he said. Mutual aid are agreements in place between departments to offer assistance to other departments when needed. Mutual aid can consist of equipment, manpower or both, Mannausau said.